VAN NUYS (CBSLA) — A sinkhole formed early Tuesday morning after an 8-inch water main break, submerging cars and sending a river down Van Nuys streets.

The water main break was reported just before 2 a.m. near Hazeltine Avenue and Hart Street, and a sinkhole formed in the sidewalk and the street where the pipe is believed to have burst.

Even after crews were able to shut off the water, it remained ankle deep in some areas. The flood of water also submerged at least two cars parked in an apartment carport nearly to their windows.

The main that burst was installed in 1957. Water has been shut off to the area, impacting at least 25 homes and businesses.

Los Angeles Department of Water crews on the scene say repairs cannot be made until 4 p.m.

Hazeltine has been shut down from Sherman Way to Vanowen Avenue.