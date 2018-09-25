(CBS Local) — Welcome aboard y’all!

When you fly, does a pilot’s accent affect your confidence in his or her ability? 54 percent of people say yes it does, according to a new survey.

And wouldn’t you know, passengers trust Midwestern pilots more than pilots with Southern accents, according to a report from the Los Angeles Times.

The survey of 4,207 Americans, all of whom had flown at least once in the previous 12 months, was conducted by Jetcost, a site that searches and compares prices for flights, hotels and car rentals.

Given a range of English-speaking accents to choose from, they were asked which accents, if any, would fill them with the least confidence.

The five least confidence-inspiring accents:

Texan – 65 percent

New York – 59 percent

General American – 54 percent

Central Canadian – 45 percent

Southwestern U.S. – 37 percent

The five most confidence-inspiring accents:

Upper Midwestern – 63 percent

Southern Californian – 58 percent

Great Lakes – 51 percent

British – 47 percent

Eastern New England – 39 percent