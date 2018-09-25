DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police say Ramon Escobar, 47, the man arrested in connection with recent attacks on homeless people in Los Angeles and Santa Monica, has now been linked to a total of seven assaults in two cities.

Three of the victims — two in Los Angeles and one in Santa Monica — have died. Police say they recovered a wooden baseball bat and a pair of bolt cutters from Escobar’s car that are believed to have been used in the attacks.

The suspect was arrested Monday in Santa Monica following the early morning assault of a man in the 1500 block of Seventh Street. That man remains in a coma.

The attacks on three homeless men in downtown Los Angeles occurred on Sept. 16. Two of the men died with the other still in the hospital in critical condition.

The other attacks included a Sept. 8 assault of a person sleeping on the beach in Santa Monica, with the victim released from the hospital; a Sept. 10 attack on a man also sleeping on the beach in Santa Monica, with that man still in a coma; and the Sept. 20 fatal beating of 39-year-old Steven Cruze Jr. of San Gabriel, under the Santa Monica Pier.

Escobar is also wanted for questioning in the disappearances of his aunt and uncle in Texas.

Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Billy Hayes said at a Tuesday afternoon press conference at LAPD headquarters that police plan to present their investigations to the District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday — three murder investigations and four attempted murder probes.

Hayes said the attacks did not appear to be based on any hatred toward homeless people, even though all of the victims except Cruze were apparently homeless.

“I think it was a crime of opportunity,” he said. “… It appears the motive in most of these cases was robbery.”

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)