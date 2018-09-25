EAST LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A female teacher at a high school in East Los Angeles school has been arrested on allegations of sexually assaulting a student.

Thirty-two-year-old Gina Murry, a teacher at Esteban Torres High School, is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy over a two-month period beginning in May, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

She was arrested Sept. 5, according to L.A. County Sheriff’s Department inmate records. She is charged with six counts of unlawful sexual intercourse and four counts each of lewd acts upon a child, oral copulation of a person under 16 and sexual penetration by a foreign object.

If convicted, she faces a maximum sentence of 17 years in prison.

Murry remains free on bail. She will be arraigned Wednesday.