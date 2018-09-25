LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — An unspecified technology glitch forced Delta Air Lines to issue a systemwide ground stop Tuesday evening for all domestic flights.

The airline said in a statement that Delta IT teams “restored all IT systems” and fixed he issue, which affected “some” of its systems. The statement did not specify what the technology issue is.

Delta’s statement read in part: “During the technology issue, Delta issued a mainline groundstop in the U.S. until systems could be brought back up. There was no disruption or safety impact on any Delta flights in the air. We apologize to all customers for this inconvenience.”

It was not immediately known how many people or flights have been affected.

LAX officials said the ground stop had not affected operations at the airport.

Passengers are being advised to contact the airline to see if their flights are impacted.