RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — The County of Riverside is about to take more than $400,000 of property owners’ unclaimed money unless the Board of Supervisors extends the deadline for claiming the funds.

According to the Office of the Treasurer-Tax Collector, $417,000 in refunds from 2013 and prior tax years is bound for the treasury. That money belongs to about 550 individuals and businesses, in amounts ranging from $10 to $22,000 per person or entity.

Under state law, the county is only obligated to hold the unclaimed funds for four years before it becomes county property.

Most of the refunds are from changes in the property tax rolls that occurred after a payment has been sent, resulting in savings to the taxpayer. When the county sends a refund check and it’s returned, it’s placed in a holding account.

Previously, the Board of Supervisors postponed action on transfers to give taxpayers more time to file a claim. In 2017, the Office of the Treasurer-Tax Collector began advertising the funds’ availability for a full three months before a scheduled vote on whether to take the money and put into the general fund.

A complete list of individuals and businesses eligible for refunds can be found at the Riverside County Office Of the Treasurer-Tax Collector.

