(CBS News) — Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is on his way to the White House, expecting to be fired, CBS News confirms, according to a source familiar with the situation. He has not yet resigned.

The news comes after the New York Times reported last week that Rosenstein had brought up the 25th Amendment and taping the president, something a Justice Department official said was done in jest.

Should Rosenstein resign or be fired, oversight of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe would be passed to Solicitor General Noel Francisco, according to the Justice Department.

Mr. Trump left open the possibility of relieving Rosenstein of his duties in an interview with Geraldo Rivera.

“I don’t want to comment on it. I don’t want to comment on it until I get all the facts. I haven’t gotten all the facts,” the president said in the radio interview that aired Monday. “But certainly it’s being looked at in terms of what took place, if anything took place, and I’ll make a determination sometime later.”

Rosenstein is in charge of the Russia investigation.

— This is a developing story and will be updated

