Filed Under:Metrolink, Riverside, Stabbing

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Police say they have detained a man in connection with the stabbing of a 69-year-old man at the downtown Riverside Metrolink station that left him in critical condition.

Albert Lee, 69, was stabbed just before 8:15 a.m. Sunday morning while waiting for his train to Los Angeles on the platform of the station. He had just been dropped by a friend, Katerina Marley.

“He’s a good person,” she said. “He’s not no person you would see running up and down the street, that’s why we can’t believe it.”

Surveillance video shows Lee walking with his hand on his neck, back to Marley, who rushed him to the hospital. Lee remains in critical condition.

The suspect was described as a black man, 25 to 30 years old, with dreadlock-style hair, wearing a red shirt, blue jeans and a black backpack. He is believed to be homeless.

Police do not believe the suspect and victim know each other, and that the attack was random.

The station was partially closed for several hours, but is now fully reopen Monday.

Anyone with information about the suspect can call the Riverside Police Department at (951) 826-5700.

