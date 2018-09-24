SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) — The Oakland Raiders approached San Diego officials about relocating there next season before the team’s permanent move to Las Vegas the following season when the new stadium is completed.

CBS Sports reporter Jason La Canfora on Sunday reported that according to league sources “there has been some contact between the team and the mayor’s office there, though the likelihood of them ever playing an interim game there – much less a full season – is very remote.”

The team’s lease at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum expires at the end of this season. Las Vegas Stadium is expected to open in 2020.

The Raiders have also looked at playing next season at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas or Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara where the San Francisco 49ers play their home games.