LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The legal battle between President Donald Trump and the former adult-film actress Stormy Daniels will resume Monday in a Los Angeles federal courtroom.

A scheduling conference is set in Daniels’ lawsuit against Trump, his former attorney Michael Cohen and a shell company Cohen created.

Daniels, whose book “Full Disclosure” details her alleged affair with Trump more than a decade ago, seeks to nullify a non-disclosure agreement she signed before the 2016 presidential election. The agreement was an attempt to keep her from speaking out about the one-night stand she allegedly had with Trump.

A second lawsuit, which was moved from New York to Los Angeles last month, accuses Trump of falsely tweething that Daniels lied about being threatened in 2011 to not go public with the story of their alleged relationship.

The start of the non-disclosure agreement lawsuit has been delayed twice. In April, U.S. District Judge S. James Otero ordered a three-month stay in light of a federal criminal investigation of Cohen that is continuing in the Southern District of New York. With that investigation ongoing, Otero agreed in July to extend the stay for another 45 days.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has said she had sex once with the married Trump in 2006 and carried on a platonic relationship with him for about a year afterward. Trump has denied any sexual relationship with Daniels.

