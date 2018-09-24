LAKE VIEW TERRACE (CBSLA) – A stabbing was under investigation Monday night in Lake View Terrace where police were looking for the suspect.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. near Foothill and Terra Bella, according to Los Angeles police.

The suspect, described as a black man in his 40’s wearing a white shirt and suffering from mental illness, fled the scene following the attack.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in an unknown condition.

Sky9’s Stu Mendel was over the scene, where a large police presence was seen. A portion of Foothill was shut down from Osborne past Terra Bella.