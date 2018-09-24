HOLLYWOOD HILLS (CBSLA) – Two people told police they were tied up during a home invasion in Hollywood Hills early Monday morning.

Police say one of the victims was hit in the head, possibly with a handgun, during the robbery on Oak Glen Drive around midnight.

The victims, according to authorities, were finally able to call 911 four hours after being tied up in the home across the freeway from Universal City.

All of the suspects, three men with guns, were able to escape before police arrived.

An investigation is underway.