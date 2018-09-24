PHOENIX (AP) — David Freese homered and had three hits, leading Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers past the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-4 on Monday night to maintain their lead in the NL West.

Manny Machado had two RBIs for the Dodgers, including a groundout deep into the shortstop hole with the bases loaded in the seventh inning that brought in Yasiel Puig with the go-ahead run. Los Angeles added three ninth-inning runs to stay 1½ games ahead of Colorado, which routed Philadelphia 10-1 at Coors Field.

The defending NL champions have won six of seven.

Freese finished 3 for 4 with two RBIs and is batting .375 since joining the Dodgers at the beginning of the month. Kershaw (9-5) pitched six innings, allowing three runs and six hits. He struck out six and walked one.

Ketel Marte homered and drove in three runs, all off Kershaw, and A.J. Pollock went deep against closer Kenley Jansen in the ninth. The Diamondbacks have lost four straight and eight of nine.

