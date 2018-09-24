  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Deputy Involved Shooting, East LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy and a suspect were shot, and another suspect was taken into custody in East Los Angeles Monday night.

Authorities responded to the incident near Meisner Street and De Garmo Drive around 11:30 p.m.

The deputy was shot in the arm and taken to an area hospital in unknown condition, according to the sheriff’s department. The condition of the suspect who was wounded was not immediately clear.

The cause of the shooting has not yet been released.

 

