COSTA MESA (CBSLA) — With more and more home sellers dropping their prices, one homeowner in Costa Mesa went with a different tactic to entice interest in a Costa Mesa condo – a white Tesla Model 3.

The owner of a $1.4 million condo, located between Costa Mesa’s Fairview Park and Talbert Regional Park, is hoping the luxury electric car will sweeten the deal for anyone interested in his listing, according to the Orange County Register.

Real estate website Redfin found earlier this month that increasing number of home-sellers are dropping their prices, even in the hottest markets. In the month ending Sept. 16, 26.6 percent of homes listed for sale had a price drop, which Redfin says is the highest level on record since it began tracking the metric in 2010.

As for the Costa Mesa condo that comes with its own Tesla, it features three bedrooms and three bathrooms spread across three stories and 2,300 square feet. It also has a rooftop deck and ocean views. The Tesla it comes with was purchased in May, and has less than 5,000 miles on it.