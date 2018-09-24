STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — It’s not clear how one would effectively burn ice cream in protest, but some conservatives will definitely not be stocking up on Ben & Jerry’s new midterm-themed flavors.

The unabashedly progressive company is working with MoveOn.org to create flavors inspired by seven Democratic congressional candidates across the country.

The “Take Back Congress, Flavor By Flavor” campaign is trying to vote in seven “progressive champions to Congress who will fix our health care system with Medicare for All, protect clean air and water, and get big money out of politics.”

“We need a Democratic majority to check President Trump’s unrestrained power,” founders Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield wrote on the campaign page.

They’re looking for flavors for the following candidates: Jess King of Pennsylvania, Lauren Underwood of Illinois, Aftab Pureval of Ohio, J.D. Schloten of Iowa, Ammar Campa Najjar of San Diego, Stephany Rose Spaulding of Colorado and James Thompson of Kansas.

People can (ice cream) float names on the MoveOn site, but dozens have already taken to Twitter with some suggestions for candidates that aren’t even on the list. Not surprisingly, the “blue” puns have been very popular for progressives.

BLUE (berry) WAVE — Matthew Gasaway (@mattgasaway) September 21, 2018

Call it blue tsunami…. Blueberry flavor. Or rocky road Republican….. Tee hee — Mary (@VeryMaryPetty) September 25, 2018

Ammar Campa Najjar is running in California’s 50th Congressional district, seeking to unseat embattled incumbent Rep. Duncan Hunter, who, along with his wife, was recently indicted for allegedly using campaign funds for personal use. “Ammar-ican Pie” does seem like an obvious choice.

So @benandjerrys, pretty sure Ammar-ican pie ice cream would sell like hot cakes. Except it’s ice cream 🍦 https://t.co/8KTvd1LKNA — Ammar Campa-Najjar (@ACampaNajjar) September 22, 2018

.@benandjerrys + @MoveOn teamed up to support @ACampaNajjar and other progressive candidates. Voters get to pick custom ice-cream flavors and each sale supports them. For Ammar – I picked Ammar-ican Pie. This election vote for #Democrats and ice cream:https://t.co/nwsazegyfH pic.twitter.com/HidVwLcDDT — Nick Singer (@nicksinger91) September 25, 2018

This being a democracy and all, people on the other side of the frozen food aisle chimed in with their distaste for the candidates and Democrats, altogether, with some calling for a boycott of Ben & Jerry’s.

How about Snowflake Tears, vanilla with almond slivers…no more Ben and Jerry's in this house. — Rebecca #10 JT (@cooks4livin) September 23, 2018

@benandjerrys I purchase your ice cream ALL THE TIME!! I will NEVER purchase a product from you again!!after your announcement to support Democratic candidates. You should stay out of politics!! — John Zaiger (@john_zaiger) September 25, 2018

Even Democratic Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who is not on the list, had some flavors named after her.

I have a name for them. Ocasio-Cortez's Other People's Dough — 🇺🇸 Liberty Belle 🇺🇸 (@libertybellemll) September 25, 2018

As the old song goes, “We all scream for ice cream,” it just seems some people scream for different reasons.

The Vermont-based company gave Sen. Bernie Sanders his own flavor, “Bernie’s Yearning,” back in 2016 as a presidential candidate.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)