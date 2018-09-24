STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — It’s not clear how one would effectively burn ice cream in protest, but some conservatives will definitely not be stocking up on Ben & Jerry’s new midterm-themed flavors.
The unabashedly progressive company is working with MoveOn.org to create flavors inspired by seven Democratic congressional candidates across the country.
The “Take Back Congress, Flavor By Flavor” campaign is trying to vote in seven “progressive champions to Congress who will fix our health care system with Medicare for All, protect clean air and water, and get big money out of politics.”
“We need a Democratic majority to check President Trump’s unrestrained power,” founders Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield wrote on the campaign page.
They’re looking for flavors for the following candidates: Jess King of Pennsylvania, Lauren Underwood of Illinois, Aftab Pureval of Ohio, J.D. Schloten of Iowa, Ammar Campa Najjar of San Diego, Stephany Rose Spaulding of Colorado and James Thompson of Kansas.
People can (ice cream) float names on the MoveOn site, but dozens have already taken to Twitter with some suggestions for candidates that aren’t even on the list. Not surprisingly, the “blue” puns have been very popular for progressives.
Ammar Campa Najjar is running in California’s 50th Congressional district, seeking to unseat embattled incumbent Rep. Duncan Hunter, who, along with his wife, was recently indicted for allegedly using campaign funds for personal use. “Ammar-ican Pie” does seem like an obvious choice.
This being a democracy and all, people on the other side of the frozen food aisle chimed in with their distaste for the candidates and Democrats, altogether, with some calling for a boycott of Ben & Jerry’s.
Even Democratic Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who is not on the list, had some flavors named after her.
As the old song goes, “We all scream for ice cream,” it just seems some people scream for different reasons.
The Vermont-based company gave Sen. Bernie Sanders his own flavor, “Bernie’s Yearning,” back in 2016 as a presidential candidate.
(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)