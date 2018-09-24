STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — Police are seeking the public’s help in finding an elderly woman Glendale woman who went missing over the weekend.

Aleksani Gadarinasihi, 85, was last seen Sunday evening on the 500 block of Glenwood Road, according to Glendale police. She is 5 feet tall, 130 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was wearing a green jacket at the time she went missing.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Glendale Police Dept. at (818)548-4911.

