LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday it will distribute copies of a brochure on surviving an active shooter situation to school districts and community colleges in the county.

The brochure, titled “Surviving an Active Shooter,” will be printed by the LASD Custody print shop. It is being made available to the county’s 70 school districts, which serve 1.7 million students.

Five thousand brochures will be distributed through the LASD Community College Bureau, which is contracted to serve 10 county community colleges.

Another 5,000 are being made available through the LASD’s 23 patrol stations.

“Active shooter incidents are on the rise. According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, nearly half of active shooter incidents happen in everyday locations, often without warning, where people work and shop. One in four active shootings takes place at a school. New data gathered by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s (LASD) Criminal Intelligence Bureau, indicates that 64% of threats against schools involve guns. Most threats are made by students. However, one in five threats are made by an unknown individual,”a department statement said.

LASD said 40 Los Angeles County school districts that represent more than 480 elementary, middle and high schools have already committed to distributing the brochures to teachers, parents and students.

The sheriff’s department described the brochure, which is based on a public service video titled “Active Shooter” that has been viewed more than 1 million times, is described as “a graphic and detailed resource guide on what to do should you find yourself involved in an active shooter situation.”

“We are adopting the same philosophy about threats against our schools as the FBI has about terrorism. One shooting is too many. One victim is unacceptable. Guns are clearly the weapon of choice,” Sheriff Jim McDonnell said.

“I believe the LASD and schools and community colleges in our geographic area of more than 4,200 square miles, should do all we can to send a strong message to those who threaten our children. We begin by holding people accountable for gun crimes, but also empower our communities by providing information that could save their life and the lives of others.”

The brochure instructs people in such situations to run, hide and/or fight.

The brochure is available through the sheriff’s department and can be downloaded on the LASD smartphone app.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)