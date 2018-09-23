LATEST:Charlie Fire in Castaic remains at 10 percent containment; 3,380 acres scorched, firefighters say.
ST. LOUIS (CBSLA) — Imagine spending 30 hours in a coffin?

For some, the thought would be absolutely jarring. But for others, it may just mean resting in peace and earning some prize money.

During this year’s Fright Fest, Six Flags St. Louis will be rolling out the challenge in celebration of its 30th anniversary.

It will mean six individuals tasked with spending 30 hours in a coffin.

Yes, we said coffin!

The challenge will take place from 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14.

Plus ones will be allowed during operating hours, but coffin dwellers will be alone during non-operating hours.

And anyone who gets out of their coffin for any reason outside of designated bathroom breaks will be disqualified.

The winner will receive $300, two 2019 Gold Season passes, and a Fright Fest Prize package.

To be considered to be a coffin dweller, click here.

