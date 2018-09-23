LATEST:Charlie Fire in Castaic remains at 10 percent containment; 3,380 acres scorched, firefighters say.
RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — A man in his 60s was in serious condition at a hospital after being stabbed at a train station in Riverside, police said.

Riverside police say officers received a call just before 8:15 a.m. Sunday of the stabbing at the Riverside-Downtown Metrolink station.

Police described the suspect as a black male in his 20s. He was still outstanding.

Police do not believe the victim and suspect knew each other. Both exchanged words prior to the stabbing.

Police have received security footage of the incident and do not believe the suspect stole anything.

The incident remains under investigation.

