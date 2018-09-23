MEAD VALLEY (CBSLA) — Authorities say a girl celebrating her birthday was injured when a suspected DUI driver struck her as she rode a horse in Riverside County. The horse died.

The crash unfolded in the 21000 block of Markham Street just after 8:15 p.m. Saturday.

It was then that authorities say a vehicle collided with a person riding a horse.

Firefighters arrived on scene and reported that three people were injured, two of which were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The third patient was evaluated by medics on the scene but declined further treatment.

The horse died at the scene.

Alcohol was suspected to be a factor in the collision, According to the California Highway Patrol. The crash remained under investigation.