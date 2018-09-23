LATEST:Charlie Fire in Castaic remains at 10 percent containment; 3,380 acres scorched, firefighters say.
GARDENA (CBSLA) — Authorities say they recovered two bodies from the scene of a house fire in Garden Grove over the weekend.

The fire started just before 8 p.m. Saturday in the 8800 block of Chapman Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, there were flames visible through the roof, prompting additional resources to be requested.

The fire was extinguished within 55 minutes. Firefighters say a search of the home revealed two deceased residents. They were described as one male and one female. Their ages were not known.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Authorities said damage to the structure was estimated at $400,000.

No further information was immediately available.

