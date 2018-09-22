WASHINGTON (CBSLA) — A former aide to Donald Trump is accused of secretly slipping an abortion pill in his lover’s smoothie, court documents show.

The court documents were obtained and first reported on by Splinter.

The court filing alleges that Jason Miller met a woman at an Orlando strip club in 2012. The woman became pregnant while having an affair with Miller.

She accuses Miller of giving her the abortion pill — in a smoothie — without her knowledge or consent. The woman said Miller showed up at her apartment with the smoothie in hand.

The woman says she not only lost the baby, an adverse reaction to the drug almost cost her her life. (The filing theorized the abortion-inducing pill interacted badly with street drugs in her system.)

The unidentified woman is named in the court filing as “Jane Doe.” She said she was hospitalized for two days as a result of Miller’s actions.

A lawyer for Miller told Splinter the story is false. He also used the woman’s name.

“To be clear, there is no validity to the false accusations made in Ms. Delgado’s filing,” the lawyer said in a statement.

Splinter said the court documents stem from a custody battle between Ms. Delgado and A.J. Delgado — another Trump aide — with whom she had a child in 2017.

Miller acted as a spokesperson for the Trump campaign and was a member of the Trump transition team.

The woman who had the affair with Miller also worked on the Trump campaign. When the affair became public, Miller stepped down and missed out on the chance to be White House Communications Director.

Miller often appeared on CNN as a political pundit. On Saturday, he announced he “decided to step away” from the network. Via Twitter, he said he was stepping away to focus on clearing his name and fighting “the false and defamatory accusations made against me.”

CNN confirmed Miller is “no longer with CNN.”

