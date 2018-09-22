FULLERTON (CBSLA) — An off-duty Fullerton police officer was stabbed in Placentia Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.

The unidentified officer was conducting personal business around 3:30 p.m. when the attack occurred at a strip mall located at the intersection of Kraemer and Yorba Linda Boulevard.

The officer was attacked with some type of sharp object, authorities said.

The suspect fled on foot. He was described as a male in his late teens or early 20s and wearing all dark clothing.

The officer was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries. His condition was not known.

The Fullerton Police Department, Orange County Sheriffs Department and Cal State Fullerton Police Department, made an extensive search of the area.

Officers detained and later arrested a parolee named James Carrera, a 19-year-old Placentia resident.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Placentia Police Department at (714) 993-8146.