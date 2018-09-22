CASTAIC (CBSLA) — A brush fire in the Castaic area grew Saturday from an initial three acres to 3,000 acres in a short time, authorities said. The “Charlie Fire” was at 10 percent containment as of Saturday night.

The fire was initially reported at 2:40 p.m. at 31050 Charlie Canyon Rd., according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Inspector Joey Marron.

Today, #CharlieFire started and is currently burning in the area of Castaic by Charlie Canyon and Tapia Canyon. Only brush at this time but the paintball park in the area was evacuated as a precaution. Fire is currently handling and we will update you as we can. #LAFD #LASD pic.twitter.com/IgEGwrsD43 — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) September 22, 2018

The fire covered a few acres at the top of a ridge when firefighters arrived and sized it up at 2:44 p.m., Marron said. They quickly called for a second-alarm response of 120 firefighters aided by three helicopters and two super scooper fixed-wing aircraft, he said.

No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported.

The Combat Paintball Park was under evacuation Saturday afternoon as a precaution, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Saturday evening crews issued mandatory evacuation orders for about 20 homes in the San Francisquito Canyon area.

