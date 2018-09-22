CASTAIC (CBSLA) — Despite apparently light fuels, a brush fire in the Castaic area grew Saturday from an initial three acres to more than 100 acres in a short time, authorities said.
The fire was initially reported at 2:40 p.m. at 31050 Charlie Canyon Rd., according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Inspector Joey Marron.
The fire covered a few acres at the top of a ridge when firefighters arrived and sized it up at 2:44 p.m., Marron said. They quickly called for a second-alarm response of 120 firefighters aided by three helicopters and two super scooper fixed-wing aircraft, he said.
No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported.
The Combat Paintball Park was under evacuation as a precaution, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
