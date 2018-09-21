POMONA (CBSLA) — A man is in the hospital Friday after he slit both his wrists, set fire to his home and called 911 to tell an operator “suicide by cop” before hanging up.

Police were dispatched to the 1600 block of South Huntington Avenue Thursday night after the initial 911 call, which was followed by several reports from residents in the area reporting a house fire, Pomona police officials said.

When officers arrived, a man was in the middle of the street with injuries to both his wrists, according to Pomona police. He ran away, but was quickly taken into custody by officers.

Firefighters put out the house fire, treated the man and took him to a hospital for treatment and evaluation.

The home was damaged, but there were no injuries to neighbors, involved officers or damage to neighboring homes.

