STUDIO CITY (CBSLA.com) — Meet this week’s Pets2Love: Tiger!
Tiger is a neutered 1-year-old white pitbull mix with a lovable nature.
To adopt Tiger, call the South Los Angeles Shelter at (213) 792-4955.
