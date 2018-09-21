Filed Under:Pets2Love

STUDIO CITY (CBSLA.com) — Meet this week’s Pets2Love: Tiger!

Tiger is a neutered 1-year-old white pitbull mix with a lovable nature.

To adopt Tiger, call the South Los Angeles Shelter at (213) 792-4955.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s