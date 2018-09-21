MARINA DEL REY (CBSLA) — Middle school students typically think school is a drag – but not when its coffee cake day.

“It is like heaven on Earth” and “It’s like 10 miracles” are just two of the rave reviews that students at Marina Del Rey Middle School have given the coffee cake that the Los Angeles Unified School District has been serving for more than six decades.

“It just makes everyone’s day better,” another student said.

LAUSD students receive breakfast before the start of every school day, but one day out of each month is better than the rest.

Parents concerned about the sugar content of the cake can be rest assured – the district says it adjust the menu so students aren’t consuming more sugar than usual.

Evelen Guirguis, who has been baking the coffee cake for the district for more than 20 years, says the students’ love for the cake touches her heart.

“I feel like I did something good for the students when they eat something and they love it,” she said.

The district serves up 10 million slices of its coffee cake every year and has become so popular that Superintendent Austin Beutner tweeted recently tweeted the recipe.

Here's the 1954 recipe of the famous @LASchools coffee cake. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/I3DbjPScqH — Austin Beutner (@AustinLASchools) August 16, 2018

Seventh-grader Ja-niya Purnell has a theory as to why the coffee cake is so popular.

“I think it’s a big hit because it’s good and fluffy and you can eat it with milk cause some coffee cakes are dry but this one is not,” she said.