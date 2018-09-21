NORWALK (CBSLA) – A 19-year-old man who was briefly a member of the Oregon Ducks football team was one of two teens arrested in connection with an armed home invasion robbery earlier this month.

Jalen Daniel Hall and 18-year-old Millard Lefanus Hill are accused of breaking into a Norwalk home on the afternoon of Sept. 10.

According to the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office, the suspects forced their way into a home in the 11800 block of 160th Street and threatened three people inside while they stole jewelry and other valuables. Hall was armed with a semi-automatic handgun, the DA’s office reports.

After fleeing, the two were tracked down and captured by an L.A. County Sheriff’s Department airship.

They each face charges of home invasion robbery, kidnapping to commit robbery and first-degree burglary. Hill is also charged with fleeing a pursuing peace officer’s motor vehicle and driving recklessly.

Hall committed to the University of Oregon in January as a wide receiver and enrolled at the school for spring term as a true freshman, according to the website 247Sports. However, in April, he left the team to attend to a personal matter.

On Sept. 12, two days after his arrest, the Ducks dismissed him from their program, 247Sports reported.

Hall and Hill are each being held on $2 million bail. They face a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted. They are scheduled to be arraigned Friday.