Filed Under:Beer Mug Beaten, Covina, Man Beaten

COVINA (CBSLA) — Three people have been arrested in connection with the beer mug beating of a man in the restroom of a Covina bar that left him with a fractured skull.

Elizabeth Franco, 41, and Angel Franco, 23, both of Baldwin Park and 40-year-old Vidal Larios, of Glendale, were arrested Thursday on suspicion assault with a deadly weapon and battery in connection with the beer mug beating of a man in a Covina bar.

The victim and the suspect had just finished a game of pool just before midnight Monday at Clancy’s Sports Bar, 961 N. Azusa Ave., when the victim went into the men’s room. Police say the suspect was seen walking into the restroom moments later, holding a beer mug.

Security video captured the suspect and a woman then leaving the bar.

Footage of the suspect was released Tuesday, bringing in phone and Crime Stoppers tips. Detectives took the three in custody with help from the California Highway Patrol and the Pasadena Police Department Air Support Unit.

It’s not clear whether Elizabeth and Angel Franco are related, but both are being held on $50,000 bail. Larios, who was also found to be in violation of his parole, is being held on $80,000 bail. All three are scheduled to make their first court appearance Friday.

