Filed Under:california, Gov. Jerry Brown, plastic straws, sacramento, Straws

SACRAMENTO (CBSLA/AP) — Want a straw with your drink next time you eat out? You’ll have to ask for one under a new state law signed today by Gov. Jerry Brown. It makes California the first state to bar full-service restaurants from automatically giving out single-use plastic straws.

The law will apply only to full-service restaurants, not fast-food establishments. Restaurants that don’t comply will get two warnings before being fined up to $300 per year.

Democratic lawmakers who support the law call it a small step toward reducing ocean pollution; critics argue California’s new law is government overreach that won’t significantly improve the environment. Others say restricting straws hurts disabled people who rely on them.

However, the new state law doesn’t ban plastic straws outright like some cities have, including Manhattan Beach and Malibu. Major companies like Starbucks and Disney’s theme parks have also pledged to eliminate the straws.

The new law takes effect next year.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

