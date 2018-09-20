SACRAMENTO (CBSLA/AP) – Milk or water will be the default drink sold with kids’ meals in California.

A law signed Thursday by Gov. Jerry Brown doesn’t ban restaurants or fast-food chains from selling soda or juice with children’s meals. But it says only milk; a non-dairy milk alternative; or sparkling, still or flavored water can be handed out as default and advertised on the menu.

Establishments that violate the law would receive a notice for the first offense and fined for repeat offenses.

Democratic Sen. Bill Monning says his bill aims to combat diabetes, obesity and other health problems in the state.

From 1990 to 2016, the obesity rate in California increased by 250 percent, Monning said in February when he introduced the bill. He added obese children are at least twice as likely as non-obese kids to become obese adults.

Republican lawmakers who opposed the bill say it represents government overreach.

The law will take effect Jan. 1.

