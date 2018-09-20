LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Del Taco has added a vegan-friendly option to its menu at two Los Angeles-area locations.

The Mexican-inspired fast-food chain rolled out vegan Beyond Meat crumbles at select stores in Santa Monica and Culver City Thursday.

The partnership marks the first time Beyond Meat’s vegan crumbles have been offered at a U.S. drive-through restaurant, according to Beyond Meat — a Southern California plant-based company.

It’s true! 🙌 Stop by select Santa Monica and Culver City locations to try out @BeyondMeat starting today. https://t.co/Cq9CkOAzOr https://t.co/63IYgedgl2 — Del Taco Restaurants (@DelTaco) September 20, 2018

The two Beyond Meat dishes are the Beyond Taco and the Beyond Avocado Taco, which the company said are plant-based options “that look and satisfy just like a ground beef taco served with the convenience of a drive thru. Both tacos are delicious, juicy, meaty tacos for true meat lovers with all the flavor and protein. It just happens to be made from plants.”

According to Del Taco, customers can get Beyond Meat with other items.

“You can modify the protein of your favorite Del Taco product with Beyond Meat such as a Del Combo Burrito with Beyond Meat instead of seasoned beef for an additional charge,” the restaurant said on its website.

People have already taken to social media to voice their excitement.

omfg I could C R Y !!!! this is why I love you @DelTaco #beyondmeat — ♡ (@morrgyn) September 20, 2018