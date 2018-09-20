  • KCAL9On Air

St Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO (CBSLA) – Customers at a St. Louis gas station had to duck for cover after a group of people began shooting at each other in the parking lot.

The driver in a black car appears to starting shooting while the driver in a red car fired back on Sept. 12. CBS affiliate KMOV reports the two then engaged in a shootout with dozens of rounds fired into the gas station.

In a security video, it appears the who started the shooting came back around in the parking lot and the two once again began firing.

A look from inside the store shows where the bullets shattered glass as customers hit the ground.

Police say the people outside knew each other but don’t know what started the shootout.

No deaths have been reported and no arrests have been made.

