Filed Under:Earthquake, San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — Parts of the Inland Empire were jolted awake Thursday after a minor earthquake struck San Bernardino.

The magnitude-3.4 quake struck at 5:44 a.m. about 1 miles west-southwest of San Bernardino, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake struck at a depth of about 9 miles.

The quake was mostly felt in surrounding communities, like Fontana, Ontario and Bloomington.

No damages or injuries were reported.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

