  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMThe People's Court
    4:00 PMKCAL 9 News at 4PM
    5:00 PMThe People's Court
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5:00pm
    6:00 PMCBS 2 News at 6:00pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:NRA, Tom Selleck

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Actor Tom Selleck has abruptly stepped down from the National Rifle Association’s board of directors.

The star of TV’s “Blue Bloods” and “Magnum, P.I.” remains a member of the gun rights group, but is leaving the board due to his work schedule, according to his publicist.

Selleck, who first joined the NRA when he was 8 years old, has been a member of the board since 2005.

gettyimages 855552668 Blue Bloods Star Tom Selleck Steps Down From NRA Board Of Directors

Tom Selleck visits the Build Series to discuss his show “Blue Bloods at Build Studio on September 29, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

He was reelected to his fifth three-year term last year.

Other prominent NRA board members include rocker Ted Nugent, conservative pundit Lt. Col. Oliver North, and NBA Hall of Famer Karl Malone.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s