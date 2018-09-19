LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Actor Tom Selleck has abruptly stepped down from the National Rifle Association’s board of directors.

The star of TV’s “Blue Bloods” and “Magnum, P.I.” remains a member of the gun rights group, but is leaving the board due to his work schedule, according to his publicist.

Selleck, who first joined the NRA when he was 8 years old, has been a member of the board since 2005.

He was reelected to his fifth three-year term last year.

Other prominent NRA board members include rocker Ted Nugent, conservative pundit Lt. Col. Oliver North, and NBA Hall of Famer Karl Malone.