LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — New townhouses up for sale in downtown Long Beach come with smart appliances, and no gas bills.

The 40-unit Huxton Long Beach, built on top of a once-vacant lot on Elm Avenue, features townhomes that are solar-powered and all electric.

The luxuriously-appointed townhomes come with energy-efficient appliances, LED lighting and smart thermostat controls.

The units range in price from the high $600,000s to $800,000s –but at least the energy bills will be lower and there won’t be a gas bill.

The Huxton is the first new housing development to be built in the Downtown Long Beach core in more than a decade.