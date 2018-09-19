  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    12:00 PMKCAL 9 News at Noon
    1:00 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Long Beach, real estate

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — New townhouses up for sale in downtown Long Beach come with smart appliances, and no gas bills.

The 40-unit Huxton Long Beach, built on top of a once-vacant lot on Elm Avenue, features townhomes that are solar-powered and all electric.

long beach townhomes New Solar Powered, All Electric Townhomes Open In Downtown Long Beach

(credit: CBS)

The luxuriously-appointed townhomes come with energy-efficient appliances, LED lighting and smart thermostat controls.

The units range in price from the high $600,000s to $800,000s –but at least the energy bills will be lower and there won’t be a gas bill.

long beach townhomes bedroom New Solar Powered, All Electric Townhomes Open In Downtown Long Beach

(credit: CBS)

The Huxton is the first new housing development to be built in the Downtown Long Beach core in more than a decade.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s