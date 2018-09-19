CHICAGO (CBSLA) — Fast-food giant McDonald’s quietly debuted a new version of its classic apple pie last week, and as more customers notice the change, reaction on social media is growing.
The new pies have a lattice-topped crust instead of the crimped original, contain sliced “100% American-grown apples” instead of diced, and are topped with only sprinkled sugar – the cinnamon has been moved inside the filling. Each pie is 240 calories.
McDonald’s admits the pies have changed in “appearance, taste and ingredients,” and customers are speaking out.
In a press release, a McDonald’s spokesperson said that the new pie recipe is “in line with other positive changes we have made,” like removing preservatives and switching to natural ingredients in other dishes.
“Our new apple pie is made with fewer ingredients such as sugar, sliced 100-percent American grown apples and a bit of cinnamon to the filling for flavor to give each one that homemade taste our customers love,” said spokeswoman Tiffany Briggs.
In case you were wondering, the apple varieties used in the new pies include Golden Delicious, Jonagold, Rome, Gala, Ida Red and Fuji, according to the release.