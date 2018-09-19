CHICAGO (CBSLA) — Fast-food giant McDonald’s quietly debuted a new version of its classic apple pie last week, and as more customers notice the change, reaction on social media is growing.

The new pies have a lattice-topped crust instead of the crimped original, contain sliced “100% American-grown apples” instead of diced, and are topped with only sprinkled sugar – the cinnamon has been moved inside the filling. Each pie is 240 calories.

McDonald’s admits the pies have changed in “appearance, taste and ingredients,” and customers are speaking out.

@McDonalds why did you change your apple pie??? The crust is horrible and has so much sugar. Bring the famous apple pie back! — natasha cuevas (@natashacuevas) September 17, 2018

@McDonalds What's up with the new apple pies???? 😩 I like the old recipe better. Is it a seasonal thing? Or a permanent change??? — Megan Ludwinski (@MeganLudwinski) September 16, 2018

What was wrong with the old pie? The crust on the new pie is awful. Too sweet. I hope you guys don't decide to change the fries they're my only reason left to stop in at McDonald's — TexasBarbie (@worldtrvlbarbie) September 19, 2018

@McDonalds Thanks for the more healthy apple pies! — TicketsPlenti.com (@ticketsplenti) September 18, 2018

What happened to @McDonalds “Baked” fried apple pies? These taste too healthy. 😉 — Briggie (@Miss_BusyB) September 17, 2018

In a press release, a McDonald’s spokesperson said that the new pie recipe is “in line with other positive changes we have made,” like removing preservatives and switching to natural ingredients in other dishes.

“Our new apple pie is made with fewer ingredients such as sugar, sliced 100-percent American grown apples and a bit of cinnamon to the filling for flavor to give each one that homemade taste our customers love,” said spokeswoman Tiffany Briggs.

In case you were wondering, the apple varieties used in the new pies include Golden Delicious, Jonagold, Rome, Gala, Ida Red and Fuji, according to the release.