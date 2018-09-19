  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    08:30 AMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Indecent Exposure, Manhattan Beach

MANHATTAN BEACH (CBSLA) — Police are searching for a man who two female joggers saw masturbating in a car in Manhattan Beach.

The joggers were in the area of Herrin Street and Voorhees Avenue at about 3:50 p.m. Tuesday when they spotted the man masturbating, Manhattan Beach police said.

The suspect was described as a white, unshaven man about 25 years old with light brown hair, wearing a gray short-sleeved shirt and black shorts. He was in a black or dark gray, 4-door compact car, possibly a Lexus, with California license plates.

Earlier this month, a girl walking home from Mira Costa High School reported a man exposed himself from inside his car as she gave him directions to the freeway and a woman was raped in her Manhattan Beach home by an intruder. Police have not said if the cases are related.

Anyone with information about Tuesday’s crime can contact Detective Rosenberger at (310) 802-5127 or make an anonymous tip by calling (310) 802-5171.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s