MANHATTAN BEACH (CBSLA) — Police are searching for a man who two female joggers saw masturbating in a car in Manhattan Beach.

The joggers were in the area of Herrin Street and Voorhees Avenue at about 3:50 p.m. Tuesday when they spotted the man masturbating, Manhattan Beach police said.

The suspect was described as a white, unshaven man about 25 years old with light brown hair, wearing a gray short-sleeved shirt and black shorts. He was in a black or dark gray, 4-door compact car, possibly a Lexus, with California license plates.

Earlier this month, a girl walking home from Mira Costa High School reported a man exposed himself from inside his car as she gave him directions to the freeway and a woman was raped in her Manhattan Beach home by an intruder. Police have not said if the cases are related.

Anyone with information about Tuesday’s crime can contact Detective Rosenberger at (310) 802-5127 or make an anonymous tip by calling (310) 802-5171.