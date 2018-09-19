  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Indecent Exposure, Virginia

MANASSAS, VA (CBSLA) – A man was arrested after he allegedly pulled down his pants and rubbed produce on his backside before putting the items back on the shelf at a Northern Virginia grocery store, according to police.

Police responded to a grocery store in Manassas, Virginia, on Sept. 15 after a loss prevention employee claimed to have witnessed the incident.

Michael Dwayne Johnson, 27, has been charged with destruction of property and indecent exposure, Manassas City police said.

The store, located at 10100 Dumfries Road, had to destroy several pallets of produce as a result.

