LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — When it comes to finding the best city for your family, you may want to head north of the Grapevine.

Aliso Viejo in Orange County was the only Southern California city ranked in WalletHub’s top 10 “Best Places to Raise a Family in California” survey, with the remaining nine cities all located in Northern California.

The survey used a metric of “Family Life & Fun”, Education, Health & Safety”, and “Affordability” rankings.

Folsom, San Ramon, and Los Altos topped the list, along with El Dorado Hills, Dublin, Danville, Pleasanton and Cupertino, the heart of Silicon Valley and home to Apple, Adobe, and other tech giants.

The survey also found the worst three places in the state to raise a family are all located in SoCal: Huntington Park, San Bernardino, and Adelanto, which was ranked last in 254th.

Los Angeles was ranked number 236, far behind cities such as Brentwood (27), Thousand Oaks (25) and Temecula (21).