BUENA PARK (CBSLA) – Police swarmed a Buena Park neighborhood Wednesday in search of a possibly armed suspect who fled following a short pursuit.

Just after 2 p.m., police attempted to pull over a white Honda at Seventh Street and Marshall Avenue, said Buena Park police Sgt. Mike Lovchik. The pursuit lasted for just a block or two before the suspect “bailed” in the 6100 block of Marshall, Lovchik said.

Police set up a perimeter between Commonwealth Avenue and Artesia Boulevard, from Beach Boulevard and Stanton Avenue. Northbound Beach was closed at Commonwealth until further notice. SKY9’s Stu Mundel said there is no word on when Beach will reopen.

The suspect may have been carrying a rifle, Lovchik said. Residents in the area have been urged to stay inside with their doors and windows locked.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s who was wearing black clothes, Lovchik said.

It was not immediately clear why police attempted to pull the suspect over.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)