SANTA CRUZ (CBSLA) – A 5-year-old boy was ejected from a truck when a distracted driver slammed into a highway divider in Capitola, California.

California Highway Patrol said on Facebook that the driver of a Toyota Tacoma hit the divider just after 9 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 1, causing the vehicle to roll over multiple times.

The boy wasn’t “properly secured” in a booster seat and suffered “major injuries,” according to CHP. He was taken to a trauma center where his current condition is not known at this time.

Children under the age of 8 are required by state law to be secured in a car seat or booster seat in the back seat.

“CHP reminds you to ALWAYS properly secure your children in a car seat or booster. If you do not have a car seat, CHP will give you one free of charge. We will also show you how to properly install your seat. Don’t assume a seatbelt will restrain a child who is not at least 4’9”!” CHP wrote on Facebook.

CHP did not identify the driver or mention possible charges.