EAST LOS ANGELES (CBSLA)  — At least two deputies were hit by gunfire following a chase that ended in East Los Angeles, officials said.

Four male suspects were in a vehicle stopped by the deputies.

Three of the suspects are in custody, officials said.

SKY9 flying overhead saw what appeared to the body of a suspect under a sheet. Another suspect was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

The extent of the injuries to the deputies is not known. Two deputies were transported to a nearby hospital. Initial reports said the deputies were in fair condition.

The incident took place near Salazar Park in East Los Angeles.

Authorities said the suspects were wanted for an assault.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information comes into the newsroom

 

