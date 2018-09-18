LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Huge flames ripped through an auto parts and repair shop in Sun Valley early Tuesday morning.

When crews arrived at the business in the 8500 block of San Fernando Road at about 3:25 a.m., the building was fully engulfed in flames, but dozens of firefighters had the fire out in 40 minutes.

Animal control was called in to take care of some of the dogs that were roaming the yard.

Firefighters were on the scene, assessing the damage. The fire’s cause was not yet determined and remains under investigation.