SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Police are seeking more victims of a man investigators believe is responsible for sexually assaulting several girls in South Los Angeles over the past 15 years.

capture42 Serial Child Sexual Suspect In South LA Likely Has More Victims, Investigators Say

Christopher Roby. (LASD)

Christopher William Roby, 39, is charged with sexually assaulting four girls over a period dating from 2003 to 2018, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department. The assaults occurred in South L.A. and Compton.

Roby was arrested April 26 and is currently being hold on more than $7 million bail, according to inmate records. He is currently awaiting trial.

Investigators believe Roby has more victims and are asking anyone with information on the case to come forward.

People are asked to call LASD at 877-710-5273, or email the Special Victims Bureau.

An LASD news conference was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon to discuss the details of the case.

