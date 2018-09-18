LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles City Council could vote Tuesday on whether to move forward with a ban on the sale and manufacturing of fur products.

The motion, proposed by council members Bob Blumenfield and Paul Koretz, would ban the sale of products that use fur — such as handbags, shoes, hats, earmuffs and jewelry – within city limits.

The city council will decide Tuesday whether to direct the L.A. city attorney’s office to draft an ordinance outlining the ban, which itself would then need to be approved by the council and signed by Mayor Eric Garcetti.

The ordinance would take effect two years after being passed.

The council’s Personnel and Animal Welfare Committee added an amendment to the motion that would direct the city attorney to take a look at potential exemptions, including furs of animals trapped by California Fish and Game license holders and fur items worn or used for religious purposes, such as fur hats worn by Hasidic Jews on a variety of religious occasions.

Blumenfield was holding a news conference ahead of the vote alongside anti-fur activists on the steps of City Hall. Celebrities Joanna Krupa and Jessica Miller were among those scheduled to be on hand.

It was not clear what economic impact such a ban could have on the city. A report from the Office of the Chief Legislative Analyst said the city does not keep track of fur sales specifically. The motion would not prohibit the sale of used fur products.

San Francisco, Berkeley and West Hollywood are among the California cities which already have fur bans in place. West Hollywood was the first city in the nation to institute a fur ban back in 2013.

“The symbolism of doing this is as important as the reality, and so if we give a phase-in period I think it will have the desired effect countrywide and worldwide, having L.A., one of the fashion and glamour capitals of the world … eliminate the sales of furs,” Koretz said.

In March, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted to make the city the largest in the nation to ban the sale and manufacturing of fur. The ban takes effect Jan. 1 but allows furriers and other retailers to sell current inventory until Jan. 1, 2020.

Jane Velez-Mitchell, TV journalist, among the activists and celebrities protesting the sale of fur in #LA. Council to take vote today. Fur advocates argue they are regulated, it's consumers choice and big impact to revenue, jobs.

