WASHINGTON (CBS News) – The woman who has accused Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, Christine Blasey Ford, has been invited to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday, but the chairman of the committee, Sen. Charles Grassley, says that she has not responded to the three or four emails sent by the staff over “the last 36 hours.”

The committee spokesman said that the emails had been sent to her lawyer, and there has been no answer.

“We’ve not heard from them,” Grassley said on the “The Hugh Hewitt Show.” “So it kind of raises the question, do they want to — do they want to come to the public hearing or not?”

On Monday, the committee invited both Kavanaugh and Ford to testify on the allegations, delaying the committee’s confirmation vote, originally scheduled for Thursday. Kavanaugh on Monday accepted the invitation to testify and spoke will committee staff Monday.

Democrats including ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-California, and Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-New York, are accusing Grassley of trying to rush through the confirmation. They say that two witnesses are insufficient, and the rushed nature could lead to the “mistakes” of the Anita Hill hearings during Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ confirmation hearings.

The hearing scheduled for next Monday represents a significant change in Kavanaugh’s confirmation process, after Ford, a professor at Palo Alto University, went public with her claims in an interview published Sunday in the Washington Post Sunday. The committee hearing is expected to take place Monday and would then likely hold a vote the following day, a Senate Republican tells CBS News correspondent Ed O’Keefe.

Kavanaugh and Ford have both expressed a willingness to testify.

Ford’s attorney Debra Katz told “CBS This Morning” Monday that Ford is “willing to do whatever is necessary” to make sure the committee has the “full story.”

