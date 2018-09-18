STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — Heinz’s new condiment “Mayochup” could be hitting store shelves in Culver City soon, but only if locals want it bad enough.

The condiment is a pre-made blend of mayonnaise and ketchup.

Half-a-million fans voted to introduce the saucy blend in April, and now Heinz is once again letting customers decide its fate.

Culver City is among the top three cities nationwide that could be the first to taste Mayochup. Voting for what city the condiment should come to first ends at 10 p.m. Tuesday.

#Mayochup is here. And these saucy cities Tweeted #Mayochup the most. Vote for your city by Tuesday, 9/18 by 11:59 PM CST to be among the first to taste it. — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) September 17, 2018

The other two cities are Brooklyn and Chicago.

Culver City was in third place as of Monday, according to Heinz.

Breaking news… there’s still time to vote for your city. Vote by putting the name of your city after #Mayochup Click to join the convo: https://t.co/NLNxgQ17f5 pic.twitter.com/iWHEkWuih6 — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) September 17, 2018

Regardless of what city gets to try Mayochup first, the sauce is getting mixed reviews across the country.

Bout time yall go ahead n do this. I been mixin ketchup and mayo for years. #Mayochup https://t.co/EwBQU2KV5k — Brandon King (@IAm_King_Chong) September 17, 2018

Not really sure about the point of #Mayochup First of all its just thousand island dressing, aka fancy sauce. Second, it combines two condiments most people probably already have in their fridge. Now we have a pre-mixed version? Are people really that lazy lol i don't get it — Garbage Boy (@TrashManGarbage) September 18, 2018

Heinz knew exactly what they were doing bringing out mayo ketchup lmao, the talk alone is giving it hype. Oh and Sorry Puerto Ricans….you did not invent #Mayochup either. Most if not all Hispanic/Caribbean countries do this too. pic.twitter.com/rHAuduIH1l — Ingrid Thurston (@xo_beauty87) September 18, 2018