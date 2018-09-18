  • KCAL9On Air

STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — Heinz’s new condiment “Mayochup” could be hitting store shelves in Culver City soon, but only if locals want it bad enough.

The condiment is a pre-made blend of mayonnaise and ketchup.

Half-a-million fans voted to introduce the saucy blend in April, and now Heinz is once again letting customers decide its fate.

Culver City is among the top three cities nationwide that could be the first to taste Mayochup. Voting for what city the condiment should come to first ends at 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The other two cities are Brooklyn and Chicago.

Culver City was in third place as of Monday, according to Heinz.

Regardless of what city gets to try Mayochup first, the sauce is getting mixed reviews across the country.

